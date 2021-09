After some decline, the number hospitalized with COVID-19 moved back up sharply today to 1,313 from 1,212 yesterday.

ICU count: 527, down from 532 yesterday

Number on ventilators: 357, down from yesterday’s record of 388.

Other tallies:

New cases today: 2,890

Active cases: 22,814, compared with 22,422 yesterday. Almost a third are 18 or younger.

Deaths: 35, for a total of 6,969.

Vaccinations: About 12,400 new shots.