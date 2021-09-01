What unites us can be stronger than what divides us, and today Arkansans came together in universal agreement that there’s no such thing as a Razorback cocktail.

The refreshing wellspring of unity flooded the Natural State Wednesday when Garden and Gun, the Charleston-based magazine of fancy Southern stuff, tweeted about what they claimed was an Arkansas classic.

Advertisement

“Its origins are unknown, but its appeal is well established,” according to the story, which was posted on the magazine’s website in July but not tweeted out until Sept. 1.

Caught unaware by news of this enigmatic concoction of amaretto, vodka, spiced rum and coffee liqueur, the Razorback twitterverse revolted. Epic subtweets ensued.

Advertisement

“I’ve never heard of this, and I’m the 12-time mixed drink champion of Arkansas,” responded Alex Kienlen, lucky owner of the Twitter handle @Elvis.

“I’m an Arkansas alcoholic and I have no idea what you’re talking about,” said @RealWildhog (and it seems like he should know).

Advertisement

I believe y’all made this up. I’ve never in my life heard of this and I’ve been going to Razorback games all my life. — Chad Hall (@chadhallAR) September 1, 2021

This right here is an Arkansas classic. Put it in the bed of a truck and hit a few bumps in the road. Good to go. pic.twitter.com/99QfgIX67x — Ernie Witt (@ernie_witt) September 1, 2021

​Peter N. Hirass (@hawgfan96382), whose Twitter bio identifies him as “public accountant by day, aggressive hog fan by night,” suggested that in fact, “The Razorback cocktail is a cooler full of crisp, cold, and refreshing @MillerLite at 7am on Gamedays.”

User Murr (@MurrDCU) offered up an alternative recipe. “​My dad used to order ‘Arkansas Martinis’: cheapest beer on tap with two olives splashed in it.”

Actual Razorback Cocktail ingredients:

Two Spicy ass Bloody Mary at 9am, then move to shiner bock beer at 11 am drink until you are full, then slam a wild Turkey 101 on the rocks, fill flask and head into stadium. All together it’s the Razorback Cocktail! — Chunkynuts! (@Chunkynuts84) September 1, 2021

Food writer Kathleen Purvis, who did the write-up, gamely responded to Arkansas journalist Jeremy Peppas’ tweet asking her about where she got the idea that a Razorback cocktail was a thing.

“The editor who assigned it to me, who requested that I include it in the collection. (We writers have overlords.) Actually, I spent considerable time trying to pin down an origin, as I explained in the copy,” she replied.

Confusion about the elusive Razorback cocktail extended beyond the internets.

Bartenders at the Capitol Bar in Little Rock were puzzled to learn of this mysterious drink.

“I have never heard of it,” bartender Steven Hawking said. “It’s called the Razorback cocktail?”

“I’ve never made one,” said longtime local bartender Andrew Phillip Stone, currently of Cypress Social.

The drink is “often imbibed at tailgates,” the Garden and Gun piece claims. But is it?

Not according to the experts at F.A.R.T.S., aka the Fanatical Arkansas Razorback Tailgate Society, founded by Bill and Dianne Estes 16 years ago. “We’re more into pounding beers and slappin’ bags,” Bill Estes said, referring to wine bags being taken out of their boxes and being slapped before guzzling.