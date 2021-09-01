Terry McClendon, 32 of Sherwood had five years added to his federal prison time today for conspiring to bribe a guard to bring drugs in the Dallas County Jail. It will double his time in prison to 10 years.

The U.S. attorney’s office said after Judge Kristine Baker’s sentencing:

In August and September of 2017, McClendon was a federal inmate being held at the Dallas County Detention Center to await the resolution of his federal criminal case, in which he was charged with a firearms offense. While at this jail, McClendon approached Laron Williams, a guard working at the jail, and offered to pay Williams to bring contraband into the jail. With the help of two other inmates, McClendon directed other individuals to deliver tobacco, marijuana, cocaine, and heroin to Williams, who then passed these contraband items to McClendon within the jail.

Williams accepted deliveries on September 4 and 8, 2017, and a jail employee noticed Williams making a transfer to McClendon’s cell. Security video from September 9, 2017, shows Williams getting out of his car with an object wrapped in a blanket, which he later passed to McClendon. A search of McClendon’s cell revealed a pillowcase containing two square objects, which were examined by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory and determined to be 764.4 grams of cocaine and 739.6 grams of heroin.

On November 7, 2017, McClendon was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a stolen firearm. Yesterday, Judge Baker sentenced McClendon to an additional five years’ imprisonment on the contraband conspiracy, which is the maximum penalty allowed by law. Judge Baker also ordered this additional five years to run consecutive to McClendon’s original five-year sentence for possessing a stolen firearm, which means McClendon now faces a total of 10 years in prison.

Williams and the two inmate co-conspirators, Michael Brewer and Antonio Fowler, have all pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. A fifth co-conspirator, Dekimberol Brewer, has also pleaded guilty to conspiracy for her role in bringing drugs into the jail through her husband, Michael Brewer.