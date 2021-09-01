Greg Henderson, founder of Rock City Eats and the marketing firm Rock City Interactive, has announced he’s running for Little Rock mayor in 2022.

Henderson ran in 2020 against long tenured At-Large Director Joan Adcock for Little Rock Board of Directors. He got 28% of the vote, second to Adcock’s 46% (a third candidate, Sheridan Richards, got 26%). It only takes a plurality to win a city board election.

In 2018, Henderson got the fewest number of votes in a nine-person race that longtime incumbent Ward 1 City Director Erma Hendrix won.

Here’s the release:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (9/1/2021) – Local Businessman Greg Henderson today announced his candidacy for Little Rock Mayor in the 2022 election.

In the announcement Henderson cites his work with small businesses across the state, his family, and a desire to see more collaboration in city government as reasons for running.

“I want to give my kids, and the next generation of Little Rock, more opportunities and a better city than what we have. I also believe small, locally owned businesses are the heartbeat of the city and by helping them succeed the community as a whole succeeds,” Henderson said. “Finally I believe that the only way we get better is by working with others. This means listening to people you don’t agree with, collaborating with those who share different views, and understanding our collective power as a city is far better than our individual strengths.”

Henderson previously ran for City Director in 2020 in the city-wide At Large Position 10. The current state of the city and the future direction has been a reason for his continued desire to seek office.

“I believe our city is at a major cross road in its history. Little Rock throughout most of the history of this state has enjoyed being the political, cultural, and economic capital of Arkansas and an important part of the regional fabric,” Henderson continues. “As mayor I will work through my roles as a parent, an advocate, and a citizen to work with others in the city as well as the surrounding region to strengthen Little Rock.

Henderson says he will be meeting over the next few months with close advisors to finalize his campaign team and set an initial agenda. You can follow along with the updates on jgreghenderson.com or through his Facebook page.

About Greg Henderson

Greg Henderson has dedicated his career to helping small businesses, non-profits, and communities all across the state. After working to help small manufacturing businesses Greg founded Rock City Eats and Rock City Interactive in 2012. The two businesses work in conjunction to promote local dining and provide services to help grow small businesses.

Greg is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University with a major in Political Science with an emphasis in public policy. He later attended UA-Little Rock, completing the coursework for a master’s in Applied Communication with an emphasis in crisis communication and innovative communication. Greg serves on numerous advisory committees, serving as a liaison between nonprofits and the local business community. Greg is married with two kids and resides in the Governor’s Mansion District of downtown Little Rock.