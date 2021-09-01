Here’s the release from the city:

LITTLE ROCK – The City of Little Rock will immediately begin offering hotel vouchers at local Little Rock hotels to residents of Louisiana and Mississippi that were impacted by Hurricane Ida to help with costs of seeking shelter.

Impacted residents must provide a form of photo identification and current residential address verification in impacted areas (such as a driver’s license). If a resident’s address on photo ID is not current, a separate form of address verification will be required.

Please contact Tracey Shine, City of Little Rock Community Development Manager at (501) 291-8570 to coordinate access to the vouchers. Vouchers can only be used toward future costs of shelter and cannot be used to reimburse already incurred expenses.

As relief efforts continue, the City will continue to work with area organizations to arrange assistance for needs such as food, medication, internet access, and social services.