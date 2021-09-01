The Bureau of Legislative Research is to complete a survey of Arkansas school districts today seeking this information:

As of TODAY, do you have a policy mandating employees and students wear masks? When did the current mask policy take effect? How many students do you have in your district TODAY? How many students in your district are positive with COVID-19 TODAY? How many students in your district are not in school TODAY because they have been quarantined due to COVID-19? How many employees do you have in your district TODAY? How many employees in your district are positive with COVID-19 TODAY? How many employees in your district are not in school TODAY because they have been quarantined due to COVID-19?

Could be interesting. Marty Garrity, director of the Bureau, denied my request for the information, terming any information gathered as a result of a request from a legislator legislative “working papers,” which are exempt from the Freedom of Information Act.,

Advertisement

No legislator is “working” with this data. And each individual response by each school district IS open to inspection under the Freedom of Information Act. But the old working papers dodge has been used often by the legislature and governor to keep the public from knowing about the public’s business.

In time, I guess the information will be released, unless it provides information the anti-mask, anti-vax, anti-COVID-reality Republican majority would just as soon not emphasize, particularly with a request pending with the Arkansas Supreme Court to reimpose a ban on school mask mandates. When that law was blocked by a circuit judge, dozens of school districts quickly instituted mask mandates, the better to protect children 12 and under who cannot be vaccinated and also to require compliance among the many Arkansas mask resisters.

Advertisement

Mind you, a ban on face coverings was done in the interest of public health. Or so claimed a risible motion from House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and Senate President Jimmy Hickey. Your tax dollars are at work on this legal effort, which seeks to make schools more dangerous for children. But, hey, if enough get sick and die maybe people will get vaccinated. That seems to be the brilliant reasoning here.

PS: In this conspiratorial world, I probably should mention that there are both mask skeptics and school district skeptics. The latter group sometimes questions the accuracy of school district COVID reporting, particularly in those places where teachers and staff have actively discouraged mask-wearing.