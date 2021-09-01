BREAKING: The Supreme Court has not responded to our emergency request to block Texas’ radical new 6-week abortion ban, SB8. The law now takes effect. Access to almost all abortion has just been cut off for millions of people. The impact will be immediate and devastating. — ACLU (@ACLU) September 1, 2021

It’s happened, a U.S. Supreme Court packed with extremist right-wingers, has allowed a virtual abortion ban to take effect in Texas. It declined to rule on an emergency injunction request.

Still, it’s hard to imagine it reversing this law when and if it reaches it in full form. Banning abortion when a heartbeat is detected, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy, rips asunder Roe v. Wade, which prohibits bans on abortion pre-viability at 23 or 24 weeks.

A similar law, without the punitive addition of allowing anyone to rat on abortion providers or helpers in lawsuits, was blocked by courts in Arkansas. Is it coming back and with it a total ban on abortion, including pills given days after unprotected sex?

Elections matter.

