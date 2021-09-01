Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville shared a video on Facebook yesterday from the family of Caleb Reeves, a 29-year-old northwest Arkansas resident who died of COVID-19 in August after spending 30 days in the hospital, 25 of those days on a ventilator. Reeves was not vaccinated.

“Throughout the course of the virus, we had several conversations about the fact that we’re thankful that the vaccine’s available but that we felt like we were way too young and way too healthy to need to worry about getting it,” Reeves’ wife Chasity Reeves said.

Reeves’ older brother Curtis Reeves said, “I want people to slow down and think — this is not a political discussion, this is a health care discussion. Turn off social media, turn off the news, talk to your doctor. Ask the doctors and nurses that are in the hospital day in and day out dealing with this.”

“I know with all the misinformation out there, it is really difficult to decide to get vaccinated or not,” Chasity Reeves said. “But I can assure you from this experience that it’s a much more difficult decision in your 20s and 30s to decide how you want to bury your spouse.”

Watch the video below.

A powerful film from Washington Regional Medical Center about Caleb Reeves, a 29 year-old rancher who died of COVID-19. His family is urging everyone, especially in rural communities, to get vaccinated.https://t.co/I95FwTXseq — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) September 1, 2021