UPDATE: Precious Lyons, 36, has been arrested and charged with carrying a gun on school property.

Video went out on social media this morning showing a fight that broke out at Little Rock Central High Thursday. You’ll have to click through some warnings to access the video, because the violence in it triggered YouTube’s censors.

Reportedly, no shots were fired, and one parent of a student was arrested. The school did not go on lockdown.

Mark Edwards from the Little Rock Police Department released the following brief statement Thursday afternoon and indicated that more information would be forthcoming.

Re: Incident at Little Rock Central High School Just after 9:00 a.m., on the morning of September 2, 2021, school security along with LRPD School Resource Officers at Little Rock Central High School intervened to stop an altercation. Thanks to swift action, our of ficers were able detain an individual involved and secure a weapon. That individual, Precious Lyons, 36 of Little Rock, was later taken into custody and charged with carrying a weapon on school property and served with multiple warrants. We are grateful for the quick actions of these officers and members of the LRSD safety and security personnel.

This message went out to Central High parents from Principal Nancy Rousseau:

