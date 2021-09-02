UPDATE: Precious Lyons, 36, has been arrested and charged with carrying a gun on school property.
Video went out on social media this morning showing a fight that broke out at Little Rock Central High Thursday. You’ll have to click through some warnings to access the video, because the violence in it triggered YouTube’s censors.
Reportedly, no shots were fired, and one parent of a student was arrested. The school did not go on lockdown.
Mark Edwards from the Little Rock Police Department released the following brief statement Thursday afternoon and indicated that more information would be forthcoming.
Re: Incident at Little Rock Central High School
Just after 9:00 a.m., on the morning of September 2, 2021, school security along with LRPD School Resource Officers at Little Rock Central High School intervened to stop an altercation. Thanks to swift action, our of ficers were able detain an individual involved and secure a weapon. That individual, Precious Lyons, 36 of Little Rock, was later taken into custody and charged with carrying a weapon on school property and served with multiple warrants. We are grateful for the quick actions of these officers and members of the LRSD safety and security personnel.
This message went out to Central High parents from Principal Nancy Rousseau:
Good morning, Tiger Parents,
This is Principal Nancy Rousseau. I wanted to make you aware of an unfortunate altercation on campus today involving some students from another school and one of our students. During arrival this morning, students from the other campus approached one of our students, and the parent of our student displayed a gun. Our Safety and Security team as well as our School Resource Officers from the LRPD took immediate action and secured the weapon and took the parent into custody. The students from the other campus left the scene but will face disciplinary action from the district and the law. The parent with the gun is also subject to legal action as it is against the law to have a gun on school premises.
We are grateful for the quick response of our Safety and Security team and the LRPD in resolving this matter without any further incident. It takes all of us working together to keep our schools safe, and I appreciate the support that you, our parents, provide to Central daily. If you have questions, please contact my office.
Nancy Rousseau
Principal