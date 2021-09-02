A deadly milestone marks today’s daily report on the pandemic in Arkansas. The governor commented:

Today we have reached another grave milestone. COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 7,000 Arkansans. My heart goes out to every family & friend who has lost a loved one to this virus, and it’s a somber reminder that we must all fight this virus together to save lives.

How about fighting it with mask and vaccine mandates, governor, and cutting loose federal jobless and rent assistance dollars so desperate people aren’t forced to go to work sick?

The regularity of amendments in hospital numbers discourages day-to-day comparisons, but here is the state hospital report today, somewhat better than yesterday.

Current hospitalizations: 1,290

Total Beds: 8,815

Total Beds Available: 1,882

Total ICU Beds: 1,140

Total ICU Beds Available: 19

Total Vents: 1,084

Total Vents Available: 475

Total Covid patients in ICU: 534

Total Covid patients on vents: 355