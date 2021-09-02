We reported yesterday on the U.S. Supreme Court’s apparent decision not to prevent a new Texas law from taking effect that essentially bans abortion in the state and puts enforcement in the hands of private snitches who can collect a bounty for ratting on women who might even be thinking about an abortion.

Just before midnight Wednesday, an unsigned 5-4 decision gave a poor explanation for allowing an end to a constitutional right to abortion in Texas to take effect without a hearing. It was another of the “shadow docket” rulings for which the radical court is becoming famous thanks to ideologues packed onto the court by the Republican Senate. The shadow docket rulings suit the majority’s political desires, not textualism.

The late release of the ruling prevented all but a perfunctory mention of the dissenters in, for example, this morning’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The dissenters deserve some attention. Even Chief Justice John Roberts said Texas’ “unusual, unprecedented” enforcement plan deserved more scrutiny, which a temporary injunction would allow. From the Washington Post’s extensive coverage, which includes links to the decisions:

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was more heated in her dissent: “The Court’s order is stunning,” she wrote. “Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand.”

The unsigned opinion said it was unclear whether defendants could enforce the law, put in the hands of private complainants who can sue, win damages and effectively chill the rights of anyone able to seek an abortion before the “heartbeat” rule kicks in six weeks after a woman’s last period. Should a woman prevail against such a complaint, she’d be entitled to nothing.

Liberal Justices Sotomayor, Stephen G. Breyer and Elena Kagan joined Roberts, but each wrote separate opinions saying the Texas law clearly violated the court’s precedents regarding a woman’s right to an abortion.

Sotomayor’s was the most severe. The Texas law “is a breathtaking act of defiance — of the Constitution, of this Court’s precedents, and of the rights of women seeking abortions throughout Texas,” she wrote, criticizing her colleagues in the majority for rewarding the state’s “gambit.”