UAMS College of Public Health is beginning a series of COVID-19 briefings and the first one, based on data through Aug. 30, isn’t encouraging.

Key Findings: Growth in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are growing at a slower rate than in late July and early August. The pandemic appears to be in a steady state, albeit at relatively high levels.

• The models are forecasting 35,000 new COVID-19 cases by Sept. 13 and 68,000 new cases by Sept. 28. New daily cases are expected to remain high, averaging around 2,000 per day. • The 7-day moving average of cases, as reported by USAFacts.org, is the same as now as it was on Dec. 31, 2020.

• We expect about 1,600 individuals to be newly hospitalized by Sept. 13 and 2,700 by Sept. 28. Daily hospitalizations show a slow decline, but will remain between 80 and 90 per day.

• The models are forecasting 500 new COVID-19 deaths by Sept. 13 and 1,000 new deaths in the next 30 days. New daily deaths will average around 30 per day