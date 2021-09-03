Nothing extraordinary, but hold our Labor Day beer. Said the governor:
Our COVID numbers are better than last Friday. After holidays, we often see a spike in cases and hospitalizations. As we go into the Labor Day weekend, let’s make sure we protect ourselves and our community to prevent another spike.
Here are the full hospital numbers:
Current hospitalizations: 1,243
Total Beds: 8,861
Total Beds Available: 1,843
Total ICU Beds: 1,126
Total ICU Beds Available: 17
Total Vents: 1,083
Total Vents Available: 463
Total Covid patients in ICU: 527
Total Covid patients on vents: 353