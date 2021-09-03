Among the unhappiness expressed last week at a rowdy Cabot School Board meeting abut a proposal to impose a mask rule was an assertion that school districts not only couldn’t require masks, they couldn’t require quarantines of people exposed to the virus.

(I don’t know about you, but a parent defending the right of a potentially sick kid to go to school to sneeze on others is a measure of how crazy this all has become.)

Education Secretary Johnny Key has responded to this widely circulating assertion in a memo to school administrators. He wrote: