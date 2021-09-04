Slow day, so I thought I”d pass along an item on prison life, no picnic under the best of circumstances.

A correspondent wrote:

I’m writing to let you know of a new policy which isn’t up on their website, but has already happened. Inmates were allowed to buy beads for hobby craft from approved vendors. They used their own money (that they had earned from previous hobby craft sales or money their families had put in their accounts). None of these beads were purchased/owned illegally. ADC approved of their purchase and wrote the checks to the vendors for the purchases. ADC has decided that beads are no longer allowed and have confiscated them with no compensation returned to inmates accounts. Using those beads for hobby craft is what kept many inmates off the indigent books. Some of these inmates had hundreds of dollars in beads in their supplies. So the state has just confiscated property that these individuals had purchased with no remuneration and no ability for the inmates to do anything about it.

Arkansas prisons have a “hobby craft” program, open to roughly 700 inmates system-wide. As described by the department:

Inmates are able to produce leather goods, wooden and cloth artifacts. Artwork for sale or gifts to family and friends. Provides training in the art and skill of design.

I asked Cindy Murphy, the prison division’s spokesperson, about the complaint. She responded:

There has been a recent change in policy prohibiting beads from the Hobby Craft program, which allows inmates to produce leather goods and wooden and cloth artwork. Inmates were selling beads to other inmates, which violates policy, and they were using them to signal gang affiliation. We’re looking into the issues you’ve discussed.

I asked if inmates would be compensated, particularly if they weren’t implicated in policy violations.

Response:

I think they’re still looking into it. I’ll follow up.

Little things can mean a lot.