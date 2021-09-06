Will Jones, a candidate to succeed the retiring Larry Jegley as prosecuting attorney for Pulaski and Perry counties, shows both his North Little Rock roots and support from prominent Democrats in this campaign event invitation.

Prosecutors now run as non-partisan candidates, as do judges. There is at least one backer with Republican connections, Muskie Harris, the GOP nominee for lieutenant governor in 1990. Jones is chief deputy prosecutor for the judicial circuit including Jefferson and Lincoln Counties.

Alicia Walton, a public defender, has also announced for the prosecutor’s race and is out raising money, too.

PS: In other Pulaski courthouse news, County/Circuit Clerk Terri Hollingsworth, a Democrat, said she’ll begin her re-election campaign with an event at noon Sept. 13. Republicans have complained about the clerk’s office — particularly its efforts to help people vote — and have been talking of mounting a challenge to her re-election and that of County Judge Barry Hyde. No announced candidates as yet.