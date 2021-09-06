By
Max Brantley
On
4:41 pm

With the Health Department on holiday today, I’m not sure what can be read into these numbers, but the positive rate on low testing remains high and vaccinations low.

The line is open.

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
