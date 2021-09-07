Quintessa Hathaway, who leads an education consulting and business development firm in Little Rock, says she will announce Thursday as a candidate for 2nd District Congress, the seat held by Republican Rep. French Hill.

The announcement doesn’t explicitly identify Hathaway as a Democrat, but she has been active in Democratic politics. Her platform would be unusual for a Republican.

More on her background here, which includes a run for Tennessee legislature as a college student and work in a variety of political races and voter registration drives. She holds an education doctorate. Nick Cartwright of Romance announced earlier as a Democratic candidate for the seat.