The news on COVID-19 today includes a hospital report that reflects a small increase from the day before. Still waiting for an updated summary on total cases.

Current hospitalizations: 1,228 (up 4)

Total Beds: 8,726

Total Beds Available: 1,961

Total ICU Beds: 1,136

Total ICU Beds Available: 20

Total Vents: 1,084

Total Vents Available: 492

Total Covid patients in ICU: 513 (up 9)

Total Covid patients on vents: 321 (up 1)

Also noted: 26 children were hospitalized today in the two Arkansas Children’s Hospital units in Arkansas.

In other COVID news today, a legislative committee asked a lot of questions about a recent survey on COVID cases in schools based on mandates and non-mandated districts (mandates may help) and about hospital pressures and specifically whether anyone had lost a job yet for refusing to be vaccinated (not yet). The usual themes emerged. Those that don’t like masks and don’t like mandates and don’t believe doctors are using enough unproven treatments on COVID patients asked the usual questions aimed at underscoring their beliefs. Masks AND vaccine remain the best approach to dealing with the growing Delta variant problem, an assortment of speakers responded. The legislature doesn’t appear persuaded.

The Mean Arkansas theme in this so-called Public Health Committee hearing continued with questions about whether the state was working hard enough to punish a few hundred people among the 60,000 or so on unemployment benefits who’ve been flagged for not reporting to work or reporting properly on claims. Legislators wanted to be darn sure the extra federal benefits were cut off (they were, more than two months ago).