I’m told by a participant that a federal judge ruled today that a lawsuit challenging the Bentonville School District’s mask requirement as a pandemic health measure will remain in federal court.

Opponents of the mask rule filed the case in state court. The district removed the case to federal court. Judge Timothy Brooks reportedly decided today that it should remain there because of constitutional issues and the amount of federal money flowing to the district.

The decision is not yet posted on the court website, but I’ll add it when it arrives.

Here’s the argument the district made to keep the case in federal court, including the requirement of an action plan by districts receiving federal pandemic aid. The School Board voted to require masks indoors and on buses for those older than three. The plaintiffs wanted to keep the case in state court, subject to decision by a locally elected judge.