The city of Little Rock announced today a cash incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The plan:

Those vaccinated at these clinics will receive a $50 VISA Rewards Card from U.S. Bank for both their first and second dose of vaccine received at a participating clinic. Those who provide proof of having received a first vaccine dose at another clinic and choose to get their second vaccine dose at a participating clinic, or those who receive a single-dose vaccine at a participating clinic, can receive a $100 Rewards Card.

“We understand that there are people who may still be inclined to become fully vaccinated, but simply haven’t made it a priority,” said Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “We hope to convince them that now is the time to take this important step to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The maximum incentive amount is $100 per person.

Incentive clinics will be held at the following locations:

Saturday Sept. 11, from 1-5 at Southwest Community Center

o First and second dose of Pfizer will be available

* Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1-5 at Southwest Community Center

o First and second dose of Pfizer will be available

Saturday, Nov. 6, from 1-5 at West Central Community Center

o First and second dose of Moderna will be available

o Johnson and Johnson will be available

Saturday, Dec. 4, from 1-5 at West Central Community Center

o First and second dose of Moderna will be available

o Johnson and Johnson will be available

The Rewards Cards, which spend like cash and are accepted anywhere that accepts VISA, are provided by the City of Little Rock, purchased from U.S. Bank, and funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. In August, the Little Rock Board of Directors approved a resolution outlining its intended primary uses for the first tranche of these federal aid funds; among them was a $700,000 allocation for vaccine promotion and incentives.

Should the demand for Reward Cards exceed the supply immediately available during any clinic, City staff will ask for mailing information to send a card to anyone who was vaccinated but did not receive their Reward Card. For those who prefer to pick up their card in person, staff will maintain a list of names and will instruct them on when and where the cards will be available for pick-up; proof of vaccination at a City-sponsored clinic will be required for in-person pickup.

Public health experts continue to advise that the fastest way to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic is through widespread vaccination. Studies have repeatedly shown that vaccines can provide up to 95% protection from the worst effects of COVID-19 infection, including serious illness and death.