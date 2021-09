North Little Rock police say two women were found with gunshot wounds about 8:55 p.m. Monday on the parking lot of the Icon Lakewood Apartments at 2400 McCain Boulevard.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, a release said.

The police said they don’t believe the shooting occurred at the apartments, but the location of where it took place wasn’t immediately known.