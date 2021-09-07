Brian Chilson

Photographer Brian Chilson was on hand for Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ “Freedom Tour” stop this morning at Holly’s Country Cooking in Conway.

A crowd of 50 or so turned out.

If the remarks followed the pattern from her rally in Benton Monday, as reported by Michael Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, she inveighed against the “radical left” in Washington and promised to lift Arkansas up from the bottom by, among others, eliminating the state income tax someday.

In Benton, Sanders mentioned her former boss often and defended her strategy of nationalizing the election. Reported Wickline on that strategy:

“Because if you are not, you are missing what is happening in our country,” Sanders said. “We have people in Washington in leadership, the radical left, that are not OK just changing policy. They want to fundamentally change who we are as a country, and we cannot sit back and do nothing and allow that to happen,” she said in remarks that drew applause from the audience. Sanders said she is not remotely scared of the fight against Washington. “I have been doing it for the last four years and winning.”

Re winning: Has anybody told Sanders that Joe Biden is president?

Re that national strategy: It’s another test of the Arkansas electorate. Do we want a candidate running against AOC or one running to address the pandemic in Arkansas, improve Arkansas schools, make wise spending decisions, govern equitably and compassionately? Would she improve delivery of rent assistance and jobless benefits? Do something about bloated state executive pay? Expand or diminish Medicaid? Expand or diminish rights of women and sexual minorities? Make it easier or harder to vote?

No sign today of her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, who spoke for his daughter in Benton Monday.