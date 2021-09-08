The Independent Citizens Commission that meets annually to recommend pay raises for elected state officials endorsed a 3 percent pay raise for judges and prosecutors today.

The recommendation is open for 10 days of public comment. It was approved unanimously, though Commission Chairman Chuck Banks expressed some reluctance but joined the motion. If finalized, the move will raise pay from judges from roughly $4,500 for municipal level judges to almost $6,000 for Chief Justice Dan Kemp.

Judicial pay currently:

Supreme Court justices are paid $184,588 and the chief justice gets $199,344.

Judges on the Court of Appeals make $179,123 and the chief judge is paid $181,855.

Circuit judges make $174,882 and state district judges are paid $153,022.

Prosecuting attorneys in Division A are paid $166,138 and those in Division b make $141, 217.

Commissioners have said previously that cost of living raises were justified and that higher pay was necessary to attract qualified people to the bench.

Comments prior to today and at today’s meeting noted that a national survey shows Arkansas judges are paid in about the middle nationwide — 27th at the appellate court level and 21st at circuit court level. But the study changes when you consider Arkansas has one of the lowest per capita incomes in the country, about 48th. When state income is taken into account, Arkansas has the 4th highest judicial pay in the country. The study shows: