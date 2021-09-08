Governor Hutchinson talked about rental assistance among other topics at his weekly briefing. News included:

The state has been called out for spending only $7 million of $173 million in federal money. The governor has drawn heavy local criticism for explaining the lag in an effort to prevent fraud and even questioning the need for the money given the strength of the state’s economy.

He responded today with two changes:

First, applications by those who’ve received eviction notices will get priority in processing. 2,800 people are in this situation. 1,300 will be paid by next week, he said.

Second, funds can be paid to eligible tenants even if a landlord doesn’t submit the required information, as has been required. Landlords will be given 10 days to respond to such payments before assistance is provided. This will help up to 6,000 applicants.

He said the contractor hired to handle the program will add 70 staff members, for a total of 160.

Washingon, Benton and Pulaski all receive direct funding for this purpose, the governor noted, and aren’t included in the numbers he displayed on the state program.

He also said pending applications won’t begin to use up all $173 million.

As for COVID, the governor cited some positive trend lines, though the daily report included 34 more deaths.

He cited declines in new cases, active cases, hospitalizations and testing positivity in recent days.

He reported that the state has 23 ICU beds available statewide, 10 for COVID patients, and two pediatric ICU beds. It’s “closer than we like,” the governor said, but added funding will add 27 more ICU beds to the state total this month.

He also announced that the Defense Department was going to provide a 20-person medical military team to help UAMS staffing — 14 nurses, four physicians and two respiratory therapists.

The full hospital report today:

Current hospitalizations: 1,209

Total Beds: 8,794

Total Beds Available: 1,912

Total ICU Beds: 1,164

Total ICU Beds Available: 23

Total Vents: 1,083

Total Vents Available: 494

Total Covid patients in ICU: 497

Total Covid patients on vents: 320

And speaking of federal pandemic assistance, the governor announced earlier today that he was recommending that the state direct another $250 million in that aid to improving rural broadband in the state.

The governor provided further data on COVID rates in school districts differentiated by mask policies — none, partial or full mask policies.

Education Secretary Johnny Key said about 470,000 students are enrolled K-12, about the same as last year, with a home-schooled number about the same as last year — 24,000. Three districts are teaching remotely — Western Yell and Lafayette are teaching remotely in all classes and Rogers has one school in that category.

Otherwise, the governor begged people to get vaccinated.