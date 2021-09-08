The winner of the five-man Republican field for lieutenant governor is now assured of a Democratic opponent.

Kelly Krout of Lowell, who ran an unsuccessful race for the legislature in 2020, will hold a series of news conferences Thursday to announce her candidacy.

Said a release:

Local mom, foster family advocate, and graduate student of social work, Kelly Krout, is excited to announce she is running for Arkansas Lieutenant Governor. “I’m running for Lieutenant Governor because Arkansas deserves leaders who are willing to do the right thing – even when it’s hard.” Krout said. “As a former foster parent who has had to navigate government systems and as a mom of seven boys, I’ve learned a thing or two about efficiency, compassion, and hard work. I’m looking forward to using those skills to move Arkansas forward.”

Krout got 37 percent of the vote in a race against Republican Kendon Underwood for the House District 90 seat.

She ran a spirited campaign, fun you might even say. She built quite a following for her light-hearted Tik Tok videos.

Recent example: