The Little Rock Board of Directors approved on Tuesday the creation of a temporary entertainment district in the Heights. The temporary district coincides with the neighborhood’s longstanding Third Thursday events. It’s in place 5-9 p.m. Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.

The entertainment district designation allows people to drink alcohol purchased from area vendors in public as long as they drink from special cups and obtain identifying wristbands.

Here’s a map of the boundaries of the district.