The Arkansas Blog was the first to report last week the results of a Bureau of Legislative Research survey of school districts aimed at gauging the effectiveness of mask mandates.

Results seemed to show positive results in the responses from about two-thirds of Arkansas’s school districts. Of the 180, 81 had mask policies.

Legislators took a crack at the survey in a committee meeting yesterday, with most of the questioning coming from anti-mandate, anti-mask, anti-vaccination, anti-quarantine legislators. The Bureau always intended to continue the survey weekly to build more data. In response to legislative requests yesterday, it has added more questions to those the districts are being asked. Some seem unlikely to produce reliable answers.

Editorial comment: No survey, no matter how thorough or scientific, will satisfy the petty tyrants of the Arkansas legislature, high on Trump politics and dewormer and malarial medication.

If they will hold lengthy hearings on a faculty assignment at the law school, just imagine what they have in store for public schools daring to protect the lives of children and staff with widely recommended health strategies.

Here’s the new and improved time-waster for school superintendents:

