The Arkansas Blog was the first to report last week the results of a Bureau of Legislative Research survey of school districts aimed at gauging the effectiveness of mask mandates.
Results seemed to show positive results in the responses from about two-thirds of Arkansas’s school districts. Of the 180, 81 had mask policies.
Legislators took a crack at the survey in a committee meeting yesterday, with most of the questioning coming from anti-mandate, anti-mask, anti-vaccination, anti-quarantine legislators. The Bureau always intended to continue the survey weekly to build more data. In response to legislative requests yesterday, it has added more questions to those the districts are being asked. Some seem unlikely to produce reliable answers.
Editorial comment: No survey, no matter how thorough or scientific, will satisfy the petty tyrants of the Arkansas legislature, high on Trump politics and dewormer and malarial medication.
If they will hold lengthy hearings on a faculty assignment at the law school, just imagine what they have in store for public schools daring to protect the lives of children and staff with widely recommended health strategies.
Here’s the new and improved time-waster for school superintendents:
The Arkansas Bureau of Legislative Research (BLR) is responsible for facilitating a survey related to COVID-19. Because it is time sensitive, we ask that you please complete the short survey by the end of the day using the following link: https://mask2021-09-08.questionpro.com. Please remember to click the End of Survey Submit Responses button at the bottom of the last page.
Results of this survey will be sent to you on Friday.
Also, for your reference below are the questions that you will be asked on the survey:
- As of TODAY, do you have a policy mandating employees and students wear masks?
- When did the current mask policy take effect?
Students
- As of TODAY, how many students are enrolled in your district?
- As of TODAY, how many of these students arepositive with COVID-19?
- If available, how many of these positive COVID-19 cases were from outside school contact? (If not available, please put N/A.)
- How many students in your district are not in school TODAY because they have beenquarantineddue to close contact of positive case?
- If available, how many students quarantined due to close contact of a positive case have since tested positive for COVID-19? (If not available, please put N/A.)
Employees
- As of TODAY, how many people are employed (both FT and PT) in your district?
- As of TODAY, how many of these employees arepositive with COVID-19?
- If available, how many of these positive COVID-19 cases were from outside school contact? (If not available, please put N/A.)
- How many employees in your district are not at work TODAY because they have beenquarantineddue to close contact of positive case?
- If available, how many employees are quarantined due to close contact of a positive case have since tested positive for COVID-19? (If not available, please put N/A.)