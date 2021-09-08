Federal Judge Kristine Baker today ordered Sen. Jason Rapert’s American History and Heritage Foundation to turn over the information he has refused to provide plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the Ten Commandments monument that the group paid to install on the Capitol grounds.

According to federal court records: “By agreement of the parties, counsel for AHHF will provide documents requested by the Orsi plaintiffs to all parties with some exceptions as stated in open court.”

Gerry Schulze, counsel for plaintiffs in the case, said the exceptions, to which he agreed, are for names of people for which the foundation can demonstrate a legitimate claim of confidentiality. But some contributors still will be identified — a Christian filmmaker and churches have already been identified as major contributors, Schulze said. He said what he really wants is information about arrangements to erect the monument, who was involved and how the design was influenced. It includes some religious symbolism that doesn’t appear in relevant Bible verses, he said, including an apparent misinterpretation of ancient Hebrew into a form of Hebrew that might translate one commandment as saying people “SHALL bear false witness,” rather than the contrary.

Schultze said if the information isn’t produced, the judge will have another hearing on whether Rapert should be held in contempt. Rapert has tried to claim an exemption for donors, which Schulze said is an argument that has failed in other cases, such as the fight by religious groups to keep secret those who fought to preserve discrimination against LGBT people in California. But he said that wasn’t really the information he was seeking for the most part. He said he was happy to agree to exclude some information he wasn’t seeking in the first place. The judge overruled most of Rapert’s objections, Schulze said, and urged the parties to work matters out.

If Rapert doesn’t comply, Schultze will be back in court.

Schulze said the judge indicated she wasn’t yet prepared to rule on Rapert’s effort to have the Satanic Temple, an intervenor in the case, held in contempt for refusal to turn over tax records. The Satanic Temple is in the case to argue that if the 10 Commandments monument is allowed on Capitol grounds, so should a statute of its symbol, Baphomet, be allowed. The Satanic Temple prevailed in a similar lawsuit in Oklahoma.

The Arkansas monument is essentially a replica of a monument put up years ago in Texas in the 1950s by Cecile B. DeMille, who filmed a religious epic “The Ten Commandments.”

Rapert posted this on Twitter after the hearing.