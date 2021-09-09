President Biden is expected to announce this afternoon a vaccination requirement for federal employees (exempting employees of Congress and the courts) and federal contractors. They’d have a 75-day period to get it done.

Reporting also indicates that a federal requirement may be coming for all facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid, an enormous number and the place perhaps most in need of pushing people to get the shots.

Biden is said to believe the government needs to set an example for private business.

Vaccination requirements are old and familiar news in many workplaces, including the military. But the politicization of COVID response has complicated acceptance of this particular vaccine.

It’s time. The caterwauling will be loud and right-wing opposition fierce. Most polls show Americans in favor of vaccinations and mask requirements.

UPDATE: Biden went even farther than I anticipated. AP reports the order will apply to all businesses with more than 100 workers — potentially 80 million people — and to 17 million people who work in facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid. It’s an aggressive plan with multiple parts, a response to a continuing pandemic that Biden blames on those refusing to be vaccinated.

ALSO in the category of elections-have-consequences category: The Biden Administration will sue Texas over its vigilante-enforced abortion ban. It interferes with federal interests, including the constitutional right to an abortion, as protected by court precedent. Again, most polls show the majority of Americans want to preserve access to abortion, but with differing opinions on what limits are appropriate.