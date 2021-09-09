Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to decline. Today’s report shows the lowest hospitalized statewide in more than a month:
Current hospitalizations: 1,194
Total Beds: 8,810
Total Beds Available: 1,853
Total ICU Beds: 1,153
Total ICU Beds Available: 26
Total Vents: 1,083
Total Vents Available: 514
Total Covid patients in ICU: 508
Total Covid patients on vents: 315
Also, 24 children are hospitalized at Arkansas Children’s hospitals.
From the daily report by the governor:
With the increase in cases, the additional ICU beds we are adding across the state this month are so important. I’m pleased to welcome the 20 person medical team from the US Army to assist UAMS and increase our capacity to manage covid and non covid needs. pic.twitter.com/QoSF3FChZr
— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) September 9, 2021
And the news at the school district level isn’t good:
Fifty-nine Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or at least 1% of residents, over a 14-day period, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday. This is up from 41 last week and an all-time high, surpassing the previous high of 54 from the week of Jan. 11.
ACHI said 189 school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 188 last week. The information is based on Arkansas Department of Health data obtained Monday.
The school district-level information, along with other local-level data on infection and vaccination rates, can be found on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page at achi.net/covid19.