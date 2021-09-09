Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to decline. Today’s report shows the lowest hospitalized statewide in more than a month:

Current hospitalizations: 1,194

Total Beds: 8,810

Total Beds Available: 1,853

Advertisement

Total ICU Beds: 1,153

Total ICU Beds Available: 26

Total Vents: 1,083

Total Vents Available: 514

Total Covid patients in ICU: 508

Total Covid patients on vents: 315

Advertisement

Also, 24 children are hospitalized at Arkansas Children’s hospitals.

From the daily report by the governor:

Advertisement

With the increase in cases, the additional ICU beds we are adding across the state this month are so important. I’m pleased to welcome the 20 person medical team from the US Army to assist UAMS and increase our capacity to manage covid and non covid needs. pic.twitter.com/QoSF3FChZr — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) September 9, 2021

And the news at the school district level isn’t good: