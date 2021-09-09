By
Max Brantley
On
4:26 pm

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to decline. Today’s report shows the lowest hospitalized statewide in more than a month:

Current hospitalizations: 1,194
Total Beds: 8,810
Total Beds Available: 1,853

Total ICU Beds: 1,153
Total ICU Beds Available: 26
Total Vents: 1,083
Total Vents Available: 514
Total Covid patients in ICU: 508

Total Covid patients on vents: 315

Also, 24 children are hospitalized at Arkansas Children’s hospitals.

From the daily report by the governor:

And the news at the school district level isn’t good:

Fifty-nine Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or at least 1% of residents, over a 14-day period, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday. This is up from 41 last week and an all-time high, surpassing the previous high of 54 from the week of Jan. 11.

ACHI said 189 school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 188 last week. The information is based on Arkansas Department of Health data obtained Monday.

The school district-level information, along with other local-level data on infection and vaccination rates, can be found on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page at achi.net/covid19.