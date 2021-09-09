NEW: Fetal deaths have *doubled* among unvaccinated women who get COVID-19 while pregnant, Mississippi health officials say. Among fetuses whose mothers were infected, the state identified at least 72 stillbirths—2x the expected figure, Dr. Dobbs said.https://t.co/eT6rWeULu1 — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 8, 2021

Read the thread: Eight pregnant women have died of COVID in Mississippi.

Mississippi is not far from Arkansas, as most probably know. It vies with Arkansas in being the most “pro-life” state in the country when it comes to preventing women from having abortions, no matter how medically justified the reason.

Its legislature, like Arkansas’s, is not so pro-life when it comes to health measures to combat COVID-19. Presumably, the Mississippi legislature includes some, like those in Arkansas, who see no need for mask mandates in schools because children aren’t much at risk.

Governor Hutchinson hasn’t moved aggressively enough on COVID-19 by my lights, but he looks like Anthony Fauci compared with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. From AP, Aug. 30:

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that he stands by remarks he made at a political fundraising event last week — that he believes Christians are “a little less scared” of COVID-19 because of their belief in eternal life. “In our state and in our nation right now, there are certainly necessary precautions that we can take with respect to COVID. But I believe very strongly in my faith,” Reeves said in response to a question from The Associated Press during a news conference Monday.

Trust everybody or faith or whatever. But cut the cards. Wear a mask. Get the shots.