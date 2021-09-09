Democrat Kelly Krout, a relatable mom of seven and master of both social work and social media, is officially announcing her run for lieutenant governor today.

Krout lost a race for state representative in 2000, but gained the hearts and minds of her TikTok followers and others looking for a bright blue spot in this bloody red state.

She’s traversing the state today, holding press conferences in Lowell, Little Rock and Russellville. She faces a mean slate of opponents on the right, including former state Republican party chair Doyle Webb; the anti-intellectual surgeon general of Arkansas Greg Bledsoe; rightwing extremist Chris Bequette; Washington County Judge Joseph Wood; and Satan’s frontrunner, state Sen. Jason Rapert (R-Bigelow).

Why are you running for lieutenant governor of Arkansas (instead of, say, fleeing the state)? Advertisement After the last legislative session, I appreciate this question! It was ugly. But I love this state, and I want to be part of making it better — not just for me and my kids, but for everyone who lives here. I’m running because Arkansas deserves leaders who will do the right thing. I’m also holding out for the Razorbacks to win another NCAA championship. I pick them in my bracket every year and I’m pretty sure I’m going to be right soon. My experience as a foster parent gave me a very close view of how folks are struggling in our state — parents trying to work through these systems that are understaffed and underfunded. Teens in the system are trying to get on their feet with every odd stacked against them. Everyone needs an advocate in their corner. I want to shine some light on these gaps, because I truly think we live in a state with plenty of resources, we just aren’t always awesome at divvying them up. I’m a mom with a ton of kids, efficiency is my spiritual gift. Advertisement You’re famous for your TikToks. Do you do all of those yourself, or do you have an assistant? Famous is a stretch, but I’m beyond flattered you think these amateur videos involve an assistant. Occasionally one of my many kids will kindly hold a camera for me, but, no, I’m doing this flashy videography solo. For old people who aren’t on the TikToks, where might we go to learn about your campaign? People of all ages should consider the TikToks, but I often repost the TikToks to the Twitters. I’ll make slower versions of videos for Facebook and YouTube, and I will also keep KellyForArkansas.com updated. And if it’s your jam, you can get on the email list over on the website. I am passionate about not over emailing people, so don’t be scared to do that. So far I’m told that I can include gifs in my emails, so we’ll keep it fun. Advertisement

As a Democrat in Arkansas, how do you get yourself pumped up?

Well, I start every morning by looking in the mirror and saying, “Woman, go smash the patriarchy.” But really, I’m a pretty competitive person. Give me an uphill scenario that looks unlikely and I’m going to think of a unique way we can make it happen (TikTok perhaps?). Plus, who doesn’t love a good underdog story?

What’s the coolest thing about you?