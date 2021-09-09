He is lying. @jasonrapert knows that, from the start, all parties agreed to keep the names of individual donors sealed. He is too fragile to admit that today in Court he lost, and he’s being compelled to hand over what was demanded of him. https://t.co/W6NffuBHKk — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) September 8, 2021

Because some people can’t get enough of those who so easily puncture the windbag Bully of Bigelow, Bro. Jason Rapert, the senator and would-be lieutenant governor:

We reported yesterday that at the prodding of a federal judge, Rapert finally agreed to turn over the information being sought for months by plaintiffs in the lawsuit over the Ten Commandments monument he engineered on the Capitol grounds. Rapert claimed victory because information about individual donors would remain sealed,which plaintiffs had not contested. He’s just been stalling larger questions about the religious campaign behind the monument. He will be staring at a contempt order if he plays more games with yesterday’s agreement.

Lucien Greaves, founder of the Satanic Temple, an intervenor in the lawsuit and a huge thorn in Bro. Rapert’s side, gives a good account of yesterday’s hearing.

Rapert indicates his incomprehension of law and legal process, or perhaps his feelings that a man of his status should be exempt from the indignities of secular law, any time he is commanded, by way of subpoena, to appear at a hearing. This, Rapert makes obvious, is an affront to his dignity. That he should have to answer to the public for actions he committed as a public official is unconscionable in his mind. Rapert is impervious to correction. He mindlessly falls back upon a debunked script in justification for the legality of the Ten Commandments monument citing precedent ( Van Orden v Perry , 545 U.S. 677 (2005)). In that case, the over 40-year old monument was declared not “religious,” because nobody complained about the constitutional violation until it was too late. Moreover, Van Orden does not even attempt to address the concerns raised by The Satanic Temple regarding equal access. Rapert carries on at length regarding representations of the 10 Commandments displayed in the Supreme Court of the United States, but he refuses to answer to the fact that these representations are placed in the context of multiple historical lawmakers from Confucius to Muhammad, clearly creating a argument in support of The Satanic Temple’s argument for government viewpoint neutrality with respect to religious perspectives.

Greaves commented, too, on Rapert’s ceaseless bellyaching.

In advance of the hearing, Rapert decided to grandstand publicly about how he was refusing to hand over such documents in order to defend the identities of individual donors who might suffer harassment for being revealed. This, he fully knows, is a lie. All parties agreed, long ago, that the names of individual donors could remain sealed. I suspect his real concern, and the concern of his legal counsel, is that the list of donors will reveal not only the undeniable religious intent of the monument, but also the gross overfunding of the monument (it is a $20k monument for which $87,600 was raised on GoFundMe ; we are currently unaware as to how much more was raised outside of GoFundMe). The Judge seemed rather displeased with Rapert’s attorneys today as they raised concerns regarding the disclosure of the monument’s financing as they were arguing issues that could have been raised a year ago. Instead, they merely failed to produce what was expected by court order. At risk of being held in contempt, the judge expressed her inclination to return from a recess and have Rapert take the stand. During the recess, opposing counsel made a phone call to plaintiff’s counsel and rolled over. They agreed to turn over the documents within 14 days. It is my suspicion that the information which is to be gained from this forthcoming disclosure will leave little room for any disputing of facts, and the case could be summarily resolved without a trial. When efforts to keep a stand-alone Ten Commandments monument on the Arkansas Capitol Grounds ultimately fail, it should certainly be recognized that the effort never really had a credible chance under Rapert’s uneducated, arrogant, and self-undermining command.

Rapert proclaiming victory yesterday is a bit like Donald Trump’s head-smacking pronouncement, in demagoguing the removal of the loser/traitor/racist Robert E. Lee’s statue in Richmond, that Lee would have won the Civil War except for Gettysburg.