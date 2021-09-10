With some exceptions, the numbers are not encouraging.
Average new cases trending up.
The 2,159 new cases reported Sept. 10 is higher than the seven-day average of 1,682 cases, according to the ADH. pic.twitter.com/NEOlU1BgXb
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) September 10, 2021
Deaths up on average:
The 30 new COVID-19 deaths announced Sept. 10 is higher than the seven-day average of 25 deaths, according to the ADH. pic.twitter.com/LyMWFR2n6E
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) September 10, 2021
But hospitalizations continue to decline a bit:
There are 1,149 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 316 patients on ventilators Sept. 10, according to the ADH. pic.twitter.com/afCfDJWqSe
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) September 10, 2021
And, so far, no spike in schools in the first days after the Labor Day weekend.
Active Cases in Schools Decline After Long Weekend, by @maryhennigan_ https://t.co/267H5vBg1w
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) September 10, 2021
Vaccinations continue at a fairly sluggish pace.
Sept. 10 Vaccine Update: The ADH reported Friday another 8,189 people were vaccinated. https://t.co/zlicXnRknr
— ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) September 10, 2021