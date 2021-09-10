Lizzo sent lunch to UAMS this week to thank nurses for their work during the pandemic.

Singer and self-care icon Lizzo treated nurses at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital to lunch yesterday.

Lizzo’s generosity landed at UAMS out of the blue, said Yavonda Chase, director of communication and marketing.

“A member of her team contacted our volunteer services last week and said Lizzo has been wanting to show support to front-line health care workers, especially in hospitals that have been hit hard with COVID,” Chase said. “We received sandwiches from Gandalfo’s Deli, and fed almost all of the inpatient units as well as our housekeeping team (Environmental Services). It was a great morale boost for our employees. We’ve very grateful to Lizzo for thinking of our hardworking staff.”

This is far from the first time Lizzo treated doctors and nurses to a meal. She’s made a habit of it throughout the pandemic, sending pizzas and sandwiches to hospitals in Washington state, Oklahoma and other COVID-19 hotspots. She also treated health workers in Oklahoma City to lunch yesterday.

We’ve been feeding frontline workers since last year— we try to make their impossible job a little easier. It’s the least I can do. THANK YOU FOR UR SERVICE ❤️ https://t.co/qeyD9R6bem — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) September 9, 2021