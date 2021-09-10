As mailboxes around town fill up with flyers promoting the one-cent sales tax on the Little Rock special election ballot Sept. 14, questions have been asked about who’s paying for the campaign.

The answer is available in filings with the Arkansas Ethics Commission. In the latest report, the Rebuild the Rock committee reported raising $211,100 and spending $141,000, about equally divided in advertising and direct mail.

The contributions are shown below. The Arkansas Zoological Foundation, which raises money to support the Little Rock Zoo, is a major contributor and would be a major beneficiary of the half-billion-dollars worth of spending projected over 10 years. Other contributors include major businesses, the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce and financial executive Warren Stephens. The contributors:

Full filings are available under local ballot question filings at the Ethics Commission website.

On the other side, Responsible Taxation for Little Rock, an opponent of the tax whose organizers include City Director Lance Hines, reports raising $58,000 to oppose the tax. Its leading contributor is Republican poultry magnate, Ron Cameron, and there are many other Republicans on the list, including state Party Chair Jonelle Fulmer of Fort Smith.

The Vote No Sales Tax committee, led by people associted with the Arkansas Community Organizations grassroots group, has raised $2,125 to oppose the tax. Its contributors: