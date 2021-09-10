Republican gubernatorial candidates Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge shared the speaking platform Thursday night at the Clark County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner at Henderson State University, a paid event not open free to the public.

Joe Phelps of The Arkadelphian covered the talk and the Magnolia Reporter also posted it here.

Each was given 15 minutes to speak. With a small exception, they avoided direct shots at each other.

Sanders talked about her former boss Donald Trump a lot.

Rutledge talked about guns and police a lot.

Phelps observed that Sanders’ speech was “polished and calm.” He said, “a spirited Rutledge delivered an unrefined speech focused on her experience as the state’s attorney general.”

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana was scheduled to be the keynote speaker, but the Hurricane Ida disaster kept him away.

This one point of comparison arose:

Rutledge noted she’d been a supporter of Sanders’ father, the former governor Mike Huckabee. It’s a difficult situation, she said, but the good news is that the next governor will be a Republican woman. Then this:

“The difference in our campaigns is not a difference of vision,” she said. “It’s a difference of experience. … Experience is not hereditary. … There’s a big difference in answering questions behind a podium versus making decisions behind a desk. I am the only candidate … who has seven years of experience making decisions on behalf of the state every single day.”

Yes, and some of those decisions have been doozies.