This just received from the county judge’s office:

The Election Department Interim Director Shawn Camp has been relieved of duty effective immediately. Deputy Director Amanda Dickens has been elevated to acting director. Dickens has served Pulaski County for the last 17 years in the County Clerk’s office and Election Department. The Election Commissioners have been notified. The County Attorney and County Clerk stand ready to provide additional support to the election commission, should it any be needed. “Pulaski County is moving forward,” said Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde. “I want to ensure that the election commission has the resources it needs to ensure that next week’s election is conducted properly, is accessible and transparent. I have full confidence in Ms. Dickens experience and she has my full support and has assured me that we are adequately staffed and ready for Tuesday’s election.”

Camp became interim director after Bryan Poe resigned amid the conflicts that arose between the election staff and Republican members of the Election Commission during the 2020 election. Since then, the Republican majority of the three-person commission, led by Chair Kristi Stahr has signed their intention to take over the election operation and even day-to-day oversight, though the staff has been hired and paid by Pulaski County.

Camp had been working with the commissioners in recent days, though he’d had a physical altercation with a former commissioner during the 2020 election. Evelyn Gomez shoved Camp when he blocked the entrance to a commission office.

Seeking more information.