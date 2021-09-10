The sheriff’s office is looking for a pickup apparently taken in a slaying Wednesday on Ivy Chapel Road, near the Landmark community south of Little Rock.

A release said David Dunn, 39, of Redfield was driving on the road about 6:30 p.m. when he stopped to talk to a person walking on the road. Dunn was shot and died there. His truck and trailer were missing.

The sheriff’s office is looking for a 2001 red Ford F150 with an Arkansas plate ABH26N. The vehicle number is 1GNSKKKC5FR112732. It had a black utility trailer when last seen.

Deputies are searching the Woodson Lateral Road area today with K9s and a helicopter.

Lt. Cody Burk