The response to President Biden’s sweeping effort to compel vaccinated workforces through required shots or weekly testing has drawn the expected response.

Republicans have united in a concerted howl about government overreach and threats of lawsuits.

From the other side, Biden is faulted for waiting too long to act forcefully.

The Republican howling in red states like Arkansas is the dimension that illustrates how public health has been politicized. Consider the namby-pamby response from Governor Hutchinson:

In response to President Biden’s Covid-19 action plan: pic.twitter.com/550XsT704V — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) September 9, 2021



You are either for vaccinations or you are not. By sympathizing with opponents of Biden, you are supporting the anti-vax cause. U.S. Rep. French Hill also, as usual, took the both-sides approach.

Then you had the Arkansas legislative Taliban caucus. Mullahs Ballinger and Garner, among others, were quick to talk about state action to stop this government overreach. What? Cannon fire? Secession?

These alleged lawyers seem to be unaware of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld a smallpox mandate or the law that gives the government broad power to enforce workplace safety. They are also blithering hypocrites. They supported a law passed this year that STRIPPED businesses of the ability to set their own rules on COVID safety measures. Walmart and Tyson, to name two, have moved to require vaccinations of their workforces anyway, as have some private hospitals. Government overreach? They also led the passage of a bill allowing health providers to deny services to LGBTQ people.

These mullahs of politically correct Arkansas life were silent in 2020 when a mumps vaccination was mandated to deal with an outbreak at the University of Arkansas.

None has stepped forward to demand freedom from the extensive list of vaccinations required for school children, early childhood facilities and colleges. It’s quite a list.

Finally, this:

Vaccinations wouldn’t be required if an employee was tested weekly. This is being overlooked.

Moreover, it seems to me the American people have already voted on vaccinations. 54 percent of the eligible population in the U.S. has received full vaccinations. Even Arkansas is approaching the 50 percent mark and it’s one of the country’s laggards. Many of the angriest Republicans have been vaccinated. Headlines that say the Biden effort covers 100 million people lack the context that the majority of those likely have already gotten the shot.

Polling has consistently shown majority support for vaccinations and mask rules, with independent voters providing the positive swing in the divide between Democrats (pro-health) and Republicans (pro-COVID).

The resistance illustrates the golden rule of Republican politics. Political talking points are more important than the health of your neighbors. Stir fear and anxiety and resistance to government by whatever tools of demagoguery available, even when it means poor outcomes for the people you are stirring up.

Tom Mars was on the case, by the way: