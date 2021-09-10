Arkansas Business reports on a three-year gift of $4.1 million to the University of Arkansas to encourage development of businesses focusing on outdoor recreation.

The university will create three programs: a 15-hour certificate course for outdoor products and services; a master’s of science in product innovation, which is subject to approval by the state and the UA System’s board of trustees; and a Greenhouse business incubator to be housed in Bentonville and focused on the cycling ecosystem.

It’s a continuation of Walton-backed efforts to make Northwest Arkansas a magnet for those interested in outdoor recreation, particularly cycling.