This is the best thing I’ve seen on Twitter today. (Multiple people say it’s authentic.) it’s a statement about the use of a religious exemption for employees of Conway Regional Health System seeking to avoid a COVID-19 vaccination. It addresses one of the few colorable religious objections to vaccines — that at some stage in development or testing, long ago, fetal cells may have been involved in the process that led to the development of the vaccines.

Further: Here’s a thoughtful article on how avoidance of any drug in which a fetal cell line was used for testing could mean the end of modern medicine.

If you are going to draw a line in the sand, the article notes among the drugs tested, not grown, on fetal cell or derivative cell lines include — wait for it Bro. Rapert and Sister Bentley:

Hydroxychloroquine

Ivermectin

I guess I won’t be meeting the Bully of Bigelow at Tractor Supply after all.

Conway Regional expanded its vaccine requirement to all employees last month, but allowed for religious and medical exemptions. As the form notes, those exempt may be subject to testing and job reassignment.