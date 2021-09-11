40/29 reports on a mother’s lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse of her child in the Huntsville School District.

Perhaps the court will respond more forcefully than local law enforcement, the school board and various school officials over what seems to have been a long practice of sexual abuse of middle school basketball players.

No. You may not call forced contact with anuses or genitals “hazing” or “initiation.” It is sexual assault.

Dogged reporting by the Madison County Record, including on an illegal secret school board meeting, helped push this story into the open, where it deserves to be.

