Kathy Wells, president of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods, says Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde told her last week that the county has hired the consulting firm headed by former FEMA director James Lee Witt to help speed federal rental assistant payments to people in Pulaski County.

She cheers the hiring of a crisis manager to cut red tape in the program. She has written the Quorum Court about the need for a public update on the program and an improvement of the form used to apply for assistance. Computer skills are currently required, a problem for many.

She also wrote:

Heed federal guidelines to clear one blockage – if a landlord rejects a check, immediately send the check to the tenant. Make it clear this money may be used to find a new apartment, as guidelines provide. One measure of success is eviction filings at circuit court. Advocates tallied 964 cases filed since February and nine were filed Sep. 9. That shows failure to aid families to stay in their homes with the help of federal rent relief moving through the county pipeline. Track those filings weekly, as well, please.

The state has only managed to distribute about $9 million of $173 million in federal pandemic rent assistance. The governor finally took steps last week to improve the processing. Pulaski County, which operates a separate program, had expected to distribute about $4 million of its $11.7 million allotment by last Friday.

Maybe the state, far behind Pukask on a percentage basis in disbursing millions in federal assistance, could use Witt as well.