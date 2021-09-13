Deaths and new cases continue at a high level, but the pressure on hospitals appears to be declining.

The Health Department said 1,113 hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients today, which continues a steady recent decline. The number has been over 1,300.

ICU and ventilator counts — at 443 and 286, respectively — also have dropped in recent days.

Here are other daily numbers for a Monday, typically a lighter day:

New cases: 646

Active cases: 17,821, a big drop from 19,558 on Sunday. Note that more than 5,300 of these cases are children, aged 0-18.

Deaths: 31, for a total of 7,298

Vaccinations: About 2,600.