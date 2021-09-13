Mark Holland of Heber Springs, who resigned in 2019 after a 19-year career as a state trooper when charged with stalking and terroristic threatening of an Independence County woman, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a negotiated guilty plea.

Originally charged with stalking and terroristic threatening and 18 counts of unauthorized access to Arkansas Crime Information Center records, Holland pleaded guilty to one Class D felony count each of misuse of ACIC records and stalking and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threatening. The prosecutor recommended a 10-year sentence, which Circuit Judge Tim Weaver imposed on Aug. 31. People convicted of Class D felonies are eligible for parole after completion of a third of the sentence, with good time credit.

This was the affidavit that led to Holland’s arrest. He was alleged to have made sexual overtures to the woman and found her address using ACIC records.