The city of Little Rock has announced observances for Erma Hendrix, the Ward 1 city director who died last week at 91.

Beginning at 1 p.m. today, a memorial display will be set up in the City Hall rotunda, first floor, 500 W. Markham St. The memorial will include a portrait and flowers, along with a funeral proclamation and condolence book, which will be given to the family. Constituents and residents are invited to sign the book and share their memories of Director Hendrix during City Hall’s normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Friday, Sept. 17. The City flag, lowered to half-staff on Thursday, Sept. 9 in her honor, will remain so through that time.

Additionally, Hendrix will be honored at the Board of Directors agenda meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. Her board chair will have funerary drape, and a bouquet of flowers will be displayed. She will also be honored with a moment of silence.

Hendrix was serving her fourth consecutive term on the Board, having been most recently re-elected in 2018. She was first elected to the Board in 1993 and had been consecutively re-elected since 2006.