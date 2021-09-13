Eddie Joe Williams, a former Republican senator (essentially the chamber of commerce’s floor man in the Senate in his day), joins incumbent Republican incumbent John Thurston and Rep. Mark Lowery in the Republican primary for secretary of state.

You may recall Williams bailed out of the Senate in 2017 to take a Trump appointment to a paid job on the Southern States Energy Board.

This is an important job because the secretary of state oversees election and the office can be used for dubious voter purges and other partisan machinations. Republicans are seeking to seize these jobs nationwide to further control election machinery as needed.

There is a non-Trumpian alternative.

Josh Price, a former Pulaski County election commissioner, is an announced Democratic candidate. He’s raising money Thursday along with a Georgia candidate at a session focusing on raising voter participation in the South and particularly Arkansas, with the lowest registration and participation rate in the country.

Republicans favor fewer voters. Lowery led a legislative effort to make voting even harder in Arkansas, using the false flag banner of vote fraud (non-existent in Arkansas) to pass vote suppression legislation.

Republicans increasingly view voting as little more than theater. Only Republicans are allowed to win. If they don’t they’ll cry fraud. Increasingly, Republican candidates say they won’t accept election results that don’t favor them.

A good New York Times article today illustrates this. Democracy is in the crosshairs. Jan. 6 was only the beginning.

