These people don’t actually doubt the results of the election or the efficacy of the vaccine. Declaring your belief in a fiction is a hallmark of authoritarianism. They’re showing they have more loyalty to their fascist leader than they do to reality. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 13, 2021

Governor Hutchinson’s comment on Meet the Press that vaccine mandates harden opposition is worth a second round of derision today.

Advertisement

Other federal mandates work, for one thing. Seatbelts, for example.

More important is this: opposition to vaccinations was hardened months ago in Arkansas, with the governor’s help. Arkansas is even hardened against mask mandates, including in the governor’s office.

Advertisement

Walter Shaub, former director of the federal Ethics Office, summarizes the situation pithily in the Tweet here.

Philip Bump of the Washington Post takes it further, with a look at the numbers.

Advertisement

… it’s obvious that there’s an overlap of vaccination rates, party identity and pandemic outcomes that intertwines the discussion about the pandemic with partisan politics. It is inescapably the case that, even if party doesn’t play a significant role in pandemic outcomes, the debate is largely framed through a partisan lens anyway — often to a hyperbolic degree.